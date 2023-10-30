Flying Tigers veterans visit Great Wall in Beijing

Ecns.cn) 13:37, October 30, 2023

Harry Moyer, a U.S. WWII "Flying Tiger" veteran pilot, and members and families of the U.S. Flying Tigers, pose for a group photo at the Badaling section of the Great Wall in Beijing, Oct. 29, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

Members and families of the U.S. Flying Tigers visited the Great Wall on Sunday in Beijing.

