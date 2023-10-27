Home>>
Xi on Sino-US relations
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 13:37, October 27, 2023
President Xi Jinping met with the governor of the US state of California on Wednesday to reaffirm Beijing's commitment to stronger bilateral ties amid growing diplomatic engagements between the two countries. Here are the highlights of his remarks.
