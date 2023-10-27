Home>>
U.S. California governor visits Mutianyu section of Great Wall in Beijing
(Xinhua) 10:45, October 27, 2023
Gavin Newsom, governor of the U.S. state of California, visits the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
Gavin Newsom (2nd L, Front), governor of the U.S. state of California, greets a visitor at the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
Gavin Newsom, governor of the U.S. state of California, visits the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
