What is right and what is wrong is not determined by who has the stronger arm or a louder voice -- China's top diplomat

Xinhua) 10:55, October 27, 2023

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Thursday that what is right and what is wrong is not determined by who has the stronger arm or a louder voice, but by whether one behaves in a way that is consistent with the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiques, with international law and the basic norms of international relations, and with the trend of the times.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when he and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken briefly appeared in front of the press before they held a meeting.

