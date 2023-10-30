Chinese FM meets U.S. national security advisor

Xinhua) 09:50, October 30, 2023

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, meets with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Washington, D.C., the United States, Oct. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, met Friday with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

The two sides held substantial and constructive strategic communication on China-U.S. relations, high-level bilateral exchanges as well as international and regional issues of common concern, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

They agreed to make joint efforts for a meeting between the two heads of state in San Francisco.

"Taiwan independence" poses the biggest threat to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and constitutes the biggest challenge to China-U.S. relations, Wang said, adding that "Taiwan independence" must be firmly opposed, and the opposition must be translated into concrete actions.

Wang also expounded on China's solemn position on the South China Sea issue.

The two sides agreed to maintain strategic communication.

