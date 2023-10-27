Chinese FM holds 1st day of talks with U.S. secretary of state
Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, holds talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington, the United States, Oct. 26, 2023. Wang is on a visit to the United States at the invitation of the U.S. secretary of state. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
WASHINGTON, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, held talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on Thursday.
Wang is on a visit to the United States at the invitation of the U.S. secretary of state. His visit reciprocates the one paid by Blinken to China in June.
In a constructive atmosphere, the two sides conducted an in-depth exchange of views on China-U.S. relations and other issues of common concern.
They are scheduled to continue their talks on Friday morning.
Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, holds talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington, the United States, Oct. 26, 2023. Wang is on a visit to the United States at the invitation of the U.S. secretary of state. (Xinhua)
