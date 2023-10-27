China, U.S. share important common interests -- China's top diplomat

Xinhua) 13:05, October 27, 2023

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Thursday that China and the United States have disagreements and differences, but at the same time, they also share important common interests and face common challenges.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when he and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken briefly appeared in front of the press before they held a meeting.

