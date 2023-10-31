Flying Tigers still remembered after 80 years

Flying Tigers veterans Harry Moyer (front left) and Melvin McMullen (middle), along with Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation president Jeffrey Greene, lay wreathes and bow in front of the statues of the heroes who fought in World War II in Beijing on October 30, 2023. Photo: Li Hao/GT

Shaky but determined, 98-year-old Flying Tigers veteran Melvin McMullen saluted as he stood in front of the statue of Major General Claire Lee Chennault.

On Monday morning, McMullen, together with Harry Moyer and Flying Tigers family members, attended the ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of US 14th Air Force's participation in China's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression (1931-45) at the Museum of the War of the Chinese People's Resistance against Japanese Aggression in Beijing.

When meeting with the delegation on Monday, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said that more than 80 years ago, China and the US fought side by side against fascism, and the story of the Flying Tigers bears the profound friendship forged with the lives and blood of the two peoples.

In today's world, Han said, many major challenges still need to be met together by the two sides, and China and the US should adhere to mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation and make greater contribution to world peace and development.

Before the ceremony, Moyer and McMullen, along with Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation chairman Jeffrey Greene, laid a wreath and bowed in front of the statues of the heroes who had fought in World War II at the museum.

The day also marked Moyer's 103rd birthday. The veteran enjoyed people singing "Happy Birthday" to him in front of "The Hump," the aerial supply route the Flying Tigers operated across the Himalayas during World War II.

"We look back at the past in order to draw lessons for the present and guide the future. The Flying Tigers' aid to China during World War II was a remarkable chapter of joint action where China and the US fought side by side to resist Japanese fascist aggression. It holds significant inspiration and guidance for enhancing mutual trust and building a stable and healthy Sino-US relationship today," Yang Wanming, president of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, said at the ceremony.

"Through the joint efforts of both sides, we look forward to the return of a healthy and stable development track for China-US relations," he said.

"I found that while governments and their politics change, the desires of the people remain the same. They desire to live in peace and raise their children with the customs and traditions of their ancestors. We admired and respected the Chinese people for many reasons," McMullen said during his speech.

He also quoted a Chinese general saying, "We have been partners in war, now let us always be partners in peace."

The American Volunteer Group of the Chinese Air Force, known as the Flying Tigers, was established by Chennault. After the outbreak of the Pacific War, the Flying Tigers were officially integrated into the United States Army and later expanded into the 14th Air Force of the United States.

They made valuable contributions to the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. This part of history has become a common heritage and symbol of friendship shared by the Chinese and American people.

During their time in China, the Flying Tigers collectively achieved remarkable feats during their service, downing more than 2,600 Japanese military aircraft, sinking or damaging 44 enemy ships, and contributing to the demise of more than 60,000 Japanese soldiers.

"It is so important to China and the US to have common, strong, calm and interest, which is also important to the whole world, because the relationship between China and the US is the most important relationship on the planet. And when it works, it will work for people of the two countries, and for the rest of the world," Greene, chairman of the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation, told the Global Times.

Moyer told the Global Times earlier this month that he was impressed with the remarkable determination of the Chinese people to resist the brutal military aggression of Imperial Japan. They suffered so much and they sacrificed so much in their resistance.

"Our memories of China and the friendships made among her people has been in so many ways the defining experience of our lives," he said. "We must keep the bond between the US and China alive, as it was forged in blood and honor.

Moyer joined the US Army Air Force following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. He is one of the few remaining WWII pilots. In 1944, Moyer's squadron joined the 23rd Fighter Group of the 14th Air Force in China and was primarily responsible for protecting Chinese airfields and the B-29 bombers tasked with counter-attacks on Japan.

Last month, Chinese President Xi Jinping replied to a letter from Greene, Moyer and McMullen.

In his reply on September 12, Xi said he hopes that the spirit of Flying Tigers will be carried on from generation to generation between the people of China and the US.

"I was heartened by the great enthusiasm of the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation and the veterans of Flying Tigers in letting more Chinese and Americans learn about the stories of the Flying Tigers over the years. Inspired by this, a growing number of young Americans have joined the Flying Tigers Friendship Schools and Youth Leadership Program, and nearly 500 Flying Tigers veterans and several hundred of their family members have visited China. I wish to pay tribute to you for all this," Xi wrote.

