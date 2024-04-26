Home>>
Macron outlines vision for an independent Europe
(Xinhua) 09:56, April 26, 2024
PARIS, April 25 (Xinhua) -- French President Emmanuel Macron spoke Thursday morning to outline his vision for an independent Europe.
Faced with an "immense risk" on the "horizon of the next decade," "our Europe is mortal, she could die," said Macron in a speech at Sorbonne University in Paris.
"The risk is immense of being weakened, or even relegated, because we are in an unprecedented moment of upheaval in the world, of acceleration of major transformations," he said.
