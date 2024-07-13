42 Olympic champions lead Chinese delegation to Paris Olympics

July 13, 2024

BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- China will send 405 athletes, including 42 Olympic champions, to the upcoming Paris Olympic Games as a 716-member delegation was officially announced here on Saturday.

The delegation includes 136 male and 269 female athletes, competing in 30 sports at the Games to be officially opened on July 26.

Zhou Jinqiang, deputy director of China's State General Administration of Sport, announced the delegation list, adding that the average age of the competitors is 25, while 223 athletes will make their Olympic debut in Paris.

Women's skateboarding player Zheng Haohao, 11, is the youngest member of the delegation, while the 37-year-old race walker Liu Hong, who is on her fifth Olympic trip, will be the oldest athlete.

Over 10 thousand athletes from more than 200 countries and regions are expected to take part in the Paris Olympics from July 26 to August 11.

