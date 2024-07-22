A glimpse of Main Press Center of Paris 2024
An interior view of the Main Press Center of Paris 2024 in France, July 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)
The three-level center includes communal workspaces, media outlets' offices, reception areas, press conference rooms, photography services, and dining zones.
Journalists work at the Main Press Center of Paris 2024 in France, July 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)
Journalists make registration at the Main Press Center of Paris 2024 in France, July 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)
An exterior view of the Main Press Center of Paris 2024 in France, July 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)
