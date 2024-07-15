Olympic Games Paris 2024 Torch Relay begins in Paris
French football Olympics 2024 coach Thierry Henry (2nd L) poses for a photo with the Olympic torch before the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Torch Relay in Paris, France, July 14, 2024. (China News Service/Li Yang)
French football Olympics 2024 coach Thierry Henry (1st L) holds the Olympic torch during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Torch Relay in Paris, France, July 14, 2024. (China News Service/Li Yang)
French football Olympics 2024 coach Thierry Henry (1st L) holds the Olympic torch during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Torch Relay in Paris, France, July 14, 2024. (China News Service/Li Yang)
French football Olympics 2024 coach Thierry Henry runs with the Olympic torch during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Torch Relay in Paris, France, July 14, 2024. (China News Service/Li Yang)
