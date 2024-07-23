Delegation of China's Hong Kong departs for Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Xinhua) 10:07, July 23, 2024

Thomas Brian Stevenson (L), head of the delegation of China's Hong Kong, reacts with athlete Karen Tam Hoi Lam before the departure for Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, south China, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Athletes Doo Hoi Kem, Lee Ho Ching, Zhu Chengzhu and Ng Wing Lam (L to R) of the delegation of China's Hong Kong pose for photos before the departure for Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, south China, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Athlete Siobhan Bernadette Haughey (C) of the delegation of China's Hong Kong is seen before the departure for Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, south China, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Athlete Siobhan Bernadette Haughey of the delegation of China's Hong Kong is seen before the departure for Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, south China, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Thomas Brian Stevenson, head of the delegation of China's Hong Kong, gets interviewed before the departure for Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, south China, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Members of the delegation of China's Hong Kong pose for photos before the departure for Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, south China, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Athlete Wong Chun Ting of the delegation of China's Hong Kong is seen before the departure for Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, south China, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)