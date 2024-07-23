Home>>
China's road to Summer Olympics gold
(People's Daily App) 16:41, July 23, 2024
Olympic glory transcends borders and unites all of us in awe. As Paris 2024 nears, let's revisit the golden triumphs of Chinese athletes at the Summer Olympics and wish all athletes go on to even greater heights.
(Produced by Sun Tianren, Zhan Huilan, Chen Lidan, Wang Zi, Fan Liuyi, Zhang Jian, Zou Yun, Xie Runjia, Lu Dong and Lou Qingqing)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
