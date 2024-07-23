China's road to Summer Olympics gold

(People's Daily App) 16:41, July 23, 2024

Olympic glory transcends borders and unites all of us in awe. As Paris 2024 nears, let's revisit the golden triumphs of Chinese athletes at the Summer Olympics and wish all athletes go on to even greater heights.

