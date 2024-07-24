Tianjin launches exhibition to commemorate Scottish runner Liddell

Xinhua) 11:29, July 24, 2024

Catriona Radcliffe, head of the Scottish Government Office in China, delivers a speech during unveiling ceremony for the permanent exhibition to commemorate Scottish athlete Eric Liddell in north China's Tianjin, July 23, 2024. This exhibition aims to mark the 100th anniversary of his gold medal at the 1924 Paris Olympic Games and promoting his sportsmanship and internationalism. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

TIANJIN, July 23 (Xinhua) -- China's northern city of Tianjin on Tuesday launched a permanent exhibition to commemorate Scottish athlete Eric Liddell, marking the 100th anniversary of his gold medal at the 1924 Paris Olympic Games and promoting his sportsmanship and internationalism.

A hundred years ago, Liddell, who was born in Tianjin in 1902, made a world-record winning performance in the 400m at the 1924 Paris Olympics, making him the first Olympic champion to have been born in China.

As a sports star, Liddell gave up a comfortable life in Scotland and returned to his birthplace, dedicating 20 years of his life to Tianjin during tumultuous times of war.

He taught and nurtured talents in Tianjin, and contributed to the renovation of the Minyuan Stadium, making an indelible contribution to the advancement of Tianjin's sporting endeavors.

During China's war against Japan, Liddell stood firmly with the Chinese people. However, in 1943, Liddell was captured by the Japanese army and imprisoned in a concentration camp in today's Weifang, Shandong Province. In early 1945, Liddell passed away due to a brain tumor at the age of 43.

In 1981, his story was adapted into the movie "Chariots of Fire", which won the Oscar winner for Best Original Screenplay and became well-known worldwide.

Liddell's daughter, Patricia Liddell Russell, replied in writing at the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

"My father loved China and the people of China. He was born in China, worked in China and died in China. He spent more years of his life in China than in Scotland. He did what he thought was right. His example of self-sacrifice and compassion helps many people even today," Russell wrote.

Catriona Radcliffe, head of the Scottish Government Office in China, said that Liddell represented a connection between people in Scotland and China, adding that his values of compassion, integrity and passion and how he applied them in sports and in his life continue to inspire.

"The clock is now ticking down to the 2024 Paris Olympics. I hope both Team China and Team Great Britain enjoy it and do well," Radcliffe said.

This photo taken on July 23, 2024 shows the unveiling ceremony for the permanent exhibition to commemorate Scottish athlete Eric Liddell in north China's Tianjin. This exhibition aims to mark the 100th anniversary of his gold medal at the 1924 Paris Olympic Games and promoting his sportsmanship and internationalism. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

This photo taken on July 23, 2024 shows the unveiling ceremony for the permanent exhibition to commemorate Scottish athlete Eric Liddell in north China's Tianjin. This exhibition aims to mark the 100th anniversary of his gold medal at the 1924 Paris Olympic Games and promoting his sportsmanship and internationalism. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

This photo taken on July 23, 2024 shows a statue of Scottish athlete Eric Liddell inside the permanent exhibition to commemorate Eric Liddell in north China's Tianjin. This exhibition aims to mark the 100th anniversary of his gold medal at the 1924 Paris Olympic Games and promoting his sportsmanship and internationalism. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)