Olympics | Paris Olympics opens with historic ceremony on River Seine

Xinhua) 09:37, July 27, 2024

A light show is seen at the Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

PARIS, July 26 (Xinhua) -- After a century-long wait, Paris welcomed back the Olympic Games with a rainy yet historic ceremony held on the River Seine.

French President Emmanuel Macron declared the Games open before the waterborne ceremony reached its climax when Teddy Riner and Marie-Jose Perec lit the cauldron with the Olympic flame.

Han Zheng, Chinese vice president and President Xi Jinping's Special Representative, was among a host of international dignitaries in attendance at the opening ceremony.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach expressed his gratitude towards the organizers and the French people.

"You are bringing our Olympic Agenda reforms to life by making these Games wide open. All of us will experience Olympic Games that are more inclusive, more urban, younger and more sustainable - the first Olympic Games with full gender parity on the field of play," said Bach.

For the first time in Olympics history, the opening ceremony took place outside the host city's main Olympic stadium. From the Austerlitz Bridge to the Trocadero, around 6,800 athletes, assembled behind their flagbearers, cruised down a 6km stretch of the Seine on 85 boats.

Despite the rainy conditions, the parade allowed athletes to bask in the beauty of Paris' most famed monuments, including the Louvre, Place de la Concorde, the Grand Palais and the Eiffel Tower, with some playing host to the opening ceremony's musical performances.

The 2024 Olympics marks the third time that Paris has hosted the Summer Games. The first was in 1900, and the last was a century ago in 1924.

Hours before the opening ceremony, arson attacks on French railways caused widespread delays and cancellations to rail services across Europe, casting a shadow over the sporting extravaganza.

The attacks, however, did not dampen the mood surrounding the ceremony, as crowds crammed the Seine's banks and bridges to watch.

China has dispatched a delegation of 405 athletes, including 42 Olympic champions, who will compete in 236 events across 30 sports at the Games.

Members of the delegation of China are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024, as the Eiffel Tower is seen in the background. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach speaks during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A light show is staged on the Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Floriane Issert, a Gendarmerie non-commissioned officer of the National Gendarmerie, is seen riding on a mechanical metal horse and wrapped in the Olympic flag during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

A balloon carrying the lit Olympic cauldron lifts off during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal holds the Olympic torch next to U.S. athlete Carl Lewis, Romanian gymnast Nadia Comaneci and U.S. tennis player Serena Williams on the river Seine during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Members of the delegation of France are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Singer Juliette Armanet and pianist Sofian Pamart perform during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

A light show is staged on the Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

Floriane Issert, a Gendarmerie non-commissioned officer of the National Gendarmerie, rides on a mechanical metal horse up the Seine river, wrapped in the Olympic flag during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

A horsewoman rides along the athletes' route down the Seine during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)

Torchbearers Teddy Riner and Marie-Jose Perec hold the Olympic torches during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Floriane Issert, a Gendarmerie non-commissioned officer of the National Gendarmerie, rides on a mechanical metal horse up the Seine river, wrapped in the Olympic flag during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

The Olympic cauldron, with the flame lit, lifts off while attached to a balloon during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

A light show is seen as the Olympic Rings on the Eiffel Tower are illuminated during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

A balloon carrying the lit Olympic cauldron lifts off near Arc de Triomphe during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Lu)

The Effiel Tower is seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

A balloon carrying the lit Olympic cauldron lifts off near Arc de Triomphe during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Lu)

Former French football player Zinedine Zidane hands the Olympic flame to Spain's tennis player Rafael Nadal at the Trocadero during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Spain's tennis player Rafael Nadal carries the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Floriane Issert, a non-commissioned officer of the French national gendarmerie, carries the Olympic flag to the Trocadero Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Floriane Issert, a non-commissioned officer of the French national gendarmerie, carries the Olympic flag to the Trocadero Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Spain's tennis player Rafael Nadal carries the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Members of the delegation of France are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Spectators are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)

Charles Coste (L), the oldest French Olympic champion, passes the Olympic flame to torchbearers Marie-Jose Perec (R) and Teddy Riner during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Members of the Chinese delegation are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)

Members of the delegation of Bahamas are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)

Members of the delegation of Brazil are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)

Members of delegations are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)

Members of delegations are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)

Members of the delegation of Bhutan are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)

Members of delegations are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)

Members of delegations are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)

Former French football player Zinedine Zidane (front) hands over the Olympic flame to Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal at the Trocadero Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

Former tennis player Amelie Mauresmo (2nd R) and Spain's tennis player Rafael Nadal (C) are seen carrying Olympics torches during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Former French football player Zinedine Zidane carries the Olympic flame at the Trocadero Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Members of the delegation of Azerbaijan are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Members of the delegation of Greece are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Members of the delegation of Israel are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Members of the delegation of China's Hong Kong are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Members of the delegations are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Floriane Issert, a non-commissioned officer of the French national gendarmerie, carries the Olympic flag to the Trocadero Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Members of the delegation of Serbia are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Members of the delegation of Saint Kitts and Nevis are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Members of the delegation of Czech Republic are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Members of the delegation of the Republic of Korea are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Members of the delegations are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Members of the delegation of Italy are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Members of the delegation of Vanuatu are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Members of the delegation of Nicaragua are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Members of the delegation of Mexico are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Members of the delegation of New Zealand are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Members of the delegation of Marshall Islands are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Members of the delegation of Kyrgyzstan are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Members of the delegations of Luxembourg and Macedonia are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Members of the delegation of Japan are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Members of the delegation of Mali are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Members of the delegation of Switzerland are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Floriane Issert, a Gendarmerie non-commissioned officer of the National Gendarmerie, carries the Olympic flag during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Floriane Issert, a Gendarmerie non-commissioned officer of the National Gendarmerie, carries the Olympic flag during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Members of the delegations of Fiji and Finland are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Members of the delegation of Morocco are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Members of the delegation of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Members of the delegation of Austria are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Members of the French delegation are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Crowds wave to delegations as they sail in a boat along the river Seine during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Spectators attend the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with the Eiffel Tower in the background in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Members of the delegation of Ecuador are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Members of the delegation of Greece are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Members of the delegation of South Africa are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Members of the delegation of Canada are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024, as the Eiffel Tower is seen in the background. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Members of the delegation of China are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024, as the Eiffel Tower is seen in the background. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Chinese table tennis player Ma Long (L), also one of the flag bearers of China at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games, bumps fist with a member of the delegation of Team Colombia during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024, as the Eiffel Tower is seen in the background. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Members of the delegation of Egypt are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024, as the Eiffel Tower is seen in the background. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Members of the delegation of Refugee Olympic Team are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Members of the delegation of Egypt are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024, as the Eiffel Tower is seen in the background. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Members of the delegation of Egypt are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024, as the Eiffel Tower is seen in the background. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Members of the Chinese delegation arrive at the Trocadero Stadium, with the Eiffel Tower in the background, during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

Members of the delegation of South Africa are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

A member of the delegation of Germany is seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Members of delegations attend the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Members of the Chinese delegation attend the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Members of the Syrian delegation attend the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Members of the delegation of the United Arab Emirates are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Members of the Nicaraguan delegation attend the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Members of the delegation of Spain are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Members of the delegations of Cuba and Denmark are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Members of the delegation of Britain are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Members of the delegation of Croatia are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Members of the delegations of Cyprus and Colombia are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Members of the delegation of Bangladesh are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Members of the Serbian delegation attend the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Members of delegations attend the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Members of the delegation of China's Hong Kong attend the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Members of the Bhutanese delegation attend the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Members of the Spanish and Estonian delegations are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Members of the Croatian delegation are seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Smoke in the colours of French national flag is seen during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

