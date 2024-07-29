China willing to deepen high-level cooperation with IOC: Chinese VP

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, who is also Chinese President Xi Jinping's special representative, meets with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach in Paris, France, July 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

PARIS, July 28 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to deepen and expand high-level cooperation with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), as the country will host the Asian Winter Games next year, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said here on Saturday.

Han, who is also Chinese President Xi Jinping's special representative, made the remarks while meeting with IOC President Thomas Bach.

Han conveyed President Xi's cordial greetings to Bach and congratulated the IOC for the success of the splendid opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Olympic Movement aims to safeguard world peace and promote the unity of humankind, said Han, noting that the Paris Olympics is of great significance given the need of further promoting the Olympism under current international situation.

He stressed that China has always firmly supported the development of the international Olympic Movement and has maintained a long-term good relationship with the IOC.

President Bach asked Han to convey his sincere regards to Xi, and warmly welcomed Han's participation in the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics as Xi's special representative.

The cause of international Olympics is fundamentally based on multilateralism, said Bach.

China has always supported the cause of international Olympics, he said, noting that the success of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic set an example for countries around the world of how to successfully host Olympic Games.

Bach said the IOC is willing to continue cooperating closely with China to successfully organize various international sports events and spread the values of Olympism.

