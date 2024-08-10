Olympics | China's Chen Yiwen wins women's 3m springboard diving at Paris Olympic Games

Xinhua)

Gold medalist Chen Yiwen (C) of China, silver medalist Maddison Keeney (L) of Australia and bronze medalist Chang Yani of China attend the awarding ceremony after the women's 3m springboard final of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

PARIS, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese diver Chen Yiwen added the women's 3m springboard gold to her synchronized title here on Friday, winning the seventh gold for the Chinese diving dream team at the Paris Olympic Games.

Chen, 25, leading all through since the first round, collected a total of 376.00 points for her second Paris title.

Chen's teammate Chang Yani finished third with 318.75. Australian diver Maddison Keeney won the silver medal with 343.10 points.

Chang, who paired up with Chen to clinch the synchronized title, made a disastrous start as she only earned 42 points from her first dive.

But the 22-year-old reigning world champion kept her composure to come back from the last position in 12 divers to a podium finish.

The 2022 and 2023 world champion Chen dominated the event since the preliminary round and met no challenge all the way.

Gold medalist Chen Yiwen (L) of China, silver medalist Maddison Keeney (C) of Australia and bronze medalist Chang Yani of China pose for photos after the awarding ceremony of the women's 3m springboard final of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Gold medalist Chen Yiwen (C) of China, silver medalist Maddison Keeney (L) of Australia and bronze medalist Chang Yani of China attend the awarding ceremony after the women's 3m springboard final of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Gold medalist Chen Yiwen (L) and bronze medalist Chang Yani of China pose for photos after the awarding ceremony of the women's 3m springboard final of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Gold medalist Chen Yiwen (C) of China, silver medalist Maddison Keeney (L) of Australia and bronze medalist Chang Yani of China attend the awarding ceremony after the women's 3m springboard final of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Chen Yiwen of China competes during the women's 3m springboard final of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Chang Yani of China competes during the women's 3m springboard final of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Chen Yiwen of China competes during the women's 3m springboard final of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Chen Yiwen (L) and Chang Yani of China react after the women's 3m springboard final of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

