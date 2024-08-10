In pics: China's Xu/Sun win women's canoe double 500m gold at Paris Olympics

Xinhua) 09:27, August 10, 2024

Xu Shixiao (L)/Sun Mengya of China compete during the women's canoe double 500m final of canoe sprint at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Vaires-sur-Marne, France, on Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

PARIS, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's Xu Shixiao and Sun Mengya defended their title in the women's canoe double 500m final at the Paris Olympics here on Friday.

The pair clocked an Olympic best of one minute and 52.81 seconds to win, 1.49 seconds ahead of Ukraine's Liudmyla Luzan and Anastasiia Rybachok. The bronze went to Canada's Sloan Mackenzie and Katie Vincent, who finished in 1:54.36.

Xu Shixiao (L, front)/Sun Mengya of China compete during the women's canoe double 500m final of canoe sprint at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Vaires-sur-Marne, France, on Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Xu Shixiao (L)/Sun Mengya of China compete during the women's canoe double 500m final of canoe sprint at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Vaires-sur-Marne, France, on Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Xu Shixiao (L)/Sun Mengya of China compete during the women's canoe double 500m final of canoe sprint at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Vaires-sur-Marne, France, on Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Xu Shixiao (L)/Sun Mengya of China compete during the women's canoe double 500m final of canoe sprint at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Vaires-sur-Marne, France, on Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Xu Shixiao (L)/Sun Mengya of China compete during the women's canoe double 500m final of canoe sprint at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Vaires-sur-Marne, France, on Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Gold medalists Xu Shixiao (R)/Sun Mengya of China celebrate after the women's canoe double 500m final of canoe sprint at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Vaires-sur-Marne, France, on Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Gold medalists Xu Shixiao/Sun Mengya of China, silver medalists Liudmyla Luzan/Anastasiia Rybachok of Ukraine and bronze medalists Sloan Mackenzie/Katie Vincent of Canada attend the awarding ceremony after the women's canoe double 500m final of canoe sprint at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Vaires-sur-Marne, France, on Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Gold medalists Xu Shixiao (R)/Sun Mengya of China attend the awarding ceremony after the women's canoe double 500m final of canoe sprint at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Vaires-sur-Marne, France, on Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Gold medalists Xu Shixiao (L)/Sun Mengya of China celebrate after the women's canoe double 500m final of canoe sprint at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Vaires-sur-Marne, France, on Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Sheng Chuyi)