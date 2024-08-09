Paris 2024: mixed dinghy medal race of sailing
Okada Keiju (R)/Yoshioka Miho of team Japan celebrate after the mixed dinghy medal race of sailing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Marseille Marina in Marseille, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Athletes compete during the mixed dinghy medal race of sailing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Marseille Marina in Marseille, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Lara Vadlau/Lukas Maehr of team Austria (L) compete during the mixed dinghy medal race of sailing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Marseille Marina in Marseille, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Anton Dahlberg (R)/Lovisa Karlsson of team Sweden celebrate after the mixed dinghy medal race of sailing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Marseille Marina in Marseille, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Anton Dahlberg (R)/Lovisa Karlsson of team Sweden celebrate after the mixed dinghy medal race of sailing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Marseille Marina in Marseille, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Lara Vadlau (R)/Lukas Maehr of team Austria celebrate after the mixed dinghy medal race of sailing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Marseille Marina in Marseille, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Lara Vadlau (R)/Lukas Maehr of team Austria compete during the mixed dinghy medal race of sailing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Marseille Marina in Marseille, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Lara Vadlau/Lukas Maehr of team Austria celebrate after the mixed dinghy medal race of sailing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Marseille Marina in Marseille, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Photos
Related Stories
- IOC to ensure "good and robust" global anti-doping system amid USADA concerns
- Olympics | Chinese female golfer Yin in second after two rounds
- Olympics | Chinese paddlers dominate semifinals, eye clean sweep at Paris 2024
- Olympics | China's Wang Zilu into rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around final
- Olympics | Day 13: Chinese diver defends Olympic title, weightlifting debutant claims gold
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.