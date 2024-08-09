Olympics | Chinese female golfer Yin in second after two rounds

Xinhua) 09:52, August 09, 2024

PARIS, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese athletes delivered standout performances in the second round of the women's golf event at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

21-year-old Yin Ruoning showcased her talent with an impressive seven birdies and no bogey, finishing the round at 7-under-par.

Her cumulative score of 137 places her firmly in second position after two rounds, just one stroke behind current leader Morgane Metraux of Switzerland.

Reflecting on her performance, Yin expressed satisfaction with her approach, noting the successful execution of difficult recovery shots without any bogeys. "It's a pretty good round," she remarked.

Yin also acknowledged the support from Chinese fans, describing their presence as giving her "goosebumps." "I saw a lot of Chinese fans out there holding the national flag, which gave me a lot of power and motivation. It's amazing to see that," she added.

Fellow Chinese golfer Lin Xiyu also had a solid round, climbing to a tie for the sixth place. Lin recorded four birdies on Thursday, bringing her cumulative score to three under par after two rounds.

