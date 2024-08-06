Young entrepreneur from E China’s Zhejiang brings Chinese straw hats to Paris Olympic Games

A young entrepreneur, born in 1990, has achieved a remarkable feat by supplying straw hats to the Paris Olympic Games.

Hu Kaitao, general manager of Wenling Yida Cap Co., Ltd. in Wenling, Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, was proud to see athletes and spectators wear his company's straw hats during the opening ceremony of one of the world's biggest events.

Photo shows straw hats used for the Paris Olympic Games displayed in the exhibition hall of Hu Kaitao's company. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

"Back in September 2023, my company received an inquiry from a foreign trade enterprise seeking suppliers for custom-made straw hats for the Paris Olympic Games," Hu recalled. Seizing this rare opportunity, his company immediately started working on samples based on the provided designs.

The process came with many challenges, as the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics Organizing Committee had strict quality requirements.

It took his company five months after sending the first sample to confirm the final order, with a great deal of back and forth with the client on requirements and desired modifications.

"We used environmentally friendly paper and straw that met FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certification standards for the straw hat fabric. We also revised the hat shape, the color and material of the decorative band, and the Olympic rings logo print several times," Hu Kaitao revealed.

Wenling's straw hat weaving technique is a provincial-level intangible cultural heritage in Zhejiang, with a history dating back to the Spring and Autumn Period (770 B.C.-476 B.C.) and the Warring States Period (475 B.C.-221 B.C.). The straw hat industry has flourished since China's reform and opening-up in 1978. In the first half of this year, Wenling’s hat industry exports reached 250 million yuan (approximately $34.65 million).

"Our company is engaged in the manufacturing of craft weaving materials, woven straw hat bodies, and finished decorative hats. Our products are sold in over 30 countries and regions in Europe, America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, with our annual export value exceeding 40 million yuan," said Hu, who joined the industry after graduating from university.

"I believe innovation and following global fashion trends are key to the development of the straw hat industry. Instead of imitating or replicating cutting-edge designs, companies should establish their own research, development and design teams and combine traditional craftsmanship with fashionable elements. By doing so, they can produce unique and stylish products," Hu said.

