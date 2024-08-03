Paris 2024: women's final of trampoline gymnastics

Xinhua) 14:03, August 03, 2024

Zhu Xueying of China competes during the women's final of trampoline gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Zhu Xueying of China competes during the women's qualification of trampoline gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Zhu Xueying of China is seen during the women's qualification of trampoline gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Zhu Xueying of China is seen during the women's qualification of trampoline gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Zhu Xueying of China competes during the women's qualification of trampoline gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Hu Yicheng of China is seen during the women's qualification of trampoline gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Zhu Xueying of China is seen during the women's qualification of trampoline gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Zhu Xueying of China competes during the women's final of trampoline gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Zhu Xueying of China is seen during the women's final of trampoline gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Hu Yicheng of China reacts during the women's final of trampoline gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Zhu Xueying of China competes during the women's final of trampoline gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Zhu Xueying of China reacts during the women's final of trampoline gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Zhu Xueying of China reacts during the women's final of trampoline gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Hu Yicheng of China competes during the women's final of trampoline gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Hu Yicheng (R) of China reacts during the women's final of trampoline gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Hu Yicheng of China is seen during the women's final of trampoline gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Sophiane Methot of Canada competes during the women's final of trampoline gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya of AIN (Individual Neutral Athlete) competes during the women's final of trampoline gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Gold medalist Bryony Page (C) of Great Britain, silver medalist Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya (L) of AIN (Individual Neutral Athlete) and bronze medalist Sophiane Methot of Canada pose for photos during the awarding ceremony after the women's final of trampoline gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Gold medalist Bryony Page of Great Britain reacts during the awarding ceremony after the women's final of trampoline gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Gold medalist Bryony Page (C) of Great Britain, silver medalist Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya (L) of AIN (Individual Neutral Athlete) and bronze medalist Sophiane Methot of Canada take selfies during the awarding ceremony after the women's final of trampoline gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)