Highlights of Paris 2024 Olympic Games on day 7

Xinhua) 11:07, August 03, 2024

Saya Sakakibara of Australia celebrates after the women's final of Cycling BMX Racing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Silver medalists Wang Xinyu/Zhang Zhizhen of China attend the victory ceremony for the mix doubles of tennis at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Dorottya Szilagyi (R) of Hungary passes the ball during the women's water polo preliminary round group A match between China and Hunagry at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

David De Pina (R) of Cape Verde competes with Patrick Chinyemba of Zambia during the men's 51kg quarterfinal of boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Yamada Masaru of Japan celebrates after the men's epee team semifinal of fencing between the Czech Republic and Japan at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)

Xu Zichun (L) of China competes with Valeria Arboleda Mendoza of Colombia during the women's 57kg preliminaries round of 16 of boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Athletes compete during the men's semifinal of Cycling BMX Racing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Bronze medalists Sarah Steyaert (L)/Charline Picon of France react during the victory ceremony for the sailing women's skiff (49erFX) at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Marseille, France, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Zhang Ning (top) of China goes for a layup during the 3x3 basketball men's pool round game between China and the United States at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Canyon Barry (R) of the United States drives during the 3x3 basketball men's pool round game between China and the United States at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Lee Zii Jia (L) of Malaysia and Anders Antonsen of Denmark greet each other after the men's singles quarterfinal of badminton at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Shi Yuqi (L) of China and Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand greet each other after the men's singles quarterfinal of badminton at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)

Joris Daudet of France celebrates after the men's final of Cycling BMX Racing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Mateo Carmona Garcia of Colombia competes during the men's semifinal of Cycling BMX Racing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Dafne Bettini of Italy (R, bottom) shoots during the women's preliminary round group B match of water polo between Greece and Italy at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Spectators cheer during the men's handball preliminary round Group A match between Croatia and Sweden at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/He Canling)

