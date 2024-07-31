Paris 2024: lightweight women's double sculls final C of rowing

Xinhua) 16:59, July 31, 2024

Zou Jiaqi (2nd R)/Qiu Xiuping (1st R) of China compete during the lightweight women's double sculls final C of rowing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Vaires-sur-Marne, France, on July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Zou Jiaqi (L)/Qiu Xiuping of China compete during the lightweight women's double sculls final C of rowing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Vaires-sur-Marne, France, on July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Zou Jiaqi (3rd L)/Qiu Xiuping (3rd R) of China compete during the lightweight women's double sculls final C of rowing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Vaires-sur-Marne, France, on July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Zou Jiaqi (1st L)/Qiu Xiuping of China compete during the lightweight women's double sculls final C of rowing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Vaires-sur-Marne, France, on July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Zou Jiaqi (L)/Qiu Xiuping of China compete during the lightweight women's double sculls final C of rowing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Vaires-sur-Marne, France, on July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)