Home>>
Paris 2024: men's 80kg preliminaries round of 16 of boxing
(Xinhua) 09:26, July 31, 2024
Chang Yuan (R) of China competes against Jennifer Lehane of Ireland during the women's 54kg preliminaries round of 16 of boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)
Tanglatihan Tuohetaerbieke (R) of China competes against Cristian Javier Pinales of the Dominican Republic during the men's 80kg preliminaries round of 16 of boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: Shining moments on Paris 2024 Olympic Games Day 4
- Olympics | Day 4: Chinese paddlers crowned in mixed doubles, Australia pocket 4th swimming gold
- Olympics | China's Sheng wins 2nd Olympic gold with men's 10m air rifle victory
- In pics: Gold medalists shine bright on Paris 2024 Olympic Games Day 3
- Olympics | Day 3: Chinese divers shine, Japan rally to win men's gymnastics team gold
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.