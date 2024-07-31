Paris 2024: men's 80kg preliminaries round of 16 of boxing

Xinhua) 09:26, July 31, 2024

Chang Yuan (R) of China competes against Jennifer Lehane of Ireland during the women's 54kg preliminaries round of 16 of boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)

Tanglatihan Tuohetaerbieke (R) of China competes against Cristian Javier Pinales of the Dominican Republic during the men's 80kg preliminaries round of 16 of boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)

