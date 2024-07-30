In pics: Gold medalists shine bright on Paris 2024 Olympic Games Day 3

(L to R) Silver medalists Thomas Daley/Noah Williams of Britain, gold medalists Yang Hao/Lian Junjie of China and bronze medalists Rylan Wiens/Nathan Zsombor-Murray of Canada attend the victory ceremony after the men's synchronised 10m platform final of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint Denis, near Paris, France, on July 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

PARIS, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Explore our collection of photos featuring gold medalists who showcased their exceptional talent and extraordinary athletic performances on Day 3 of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Let's celebrate these champions and their amazing achievements!

Ban Hyojin of South Korea competes during the 10m air rifle women's final of shooting at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, on July 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Gold medalists team Britain celebrate after the awarding ceremony of eventing team of equestrian at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Versailles, France, July 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Sheng Lihao of China reacts during the 10m air rifle men's final of shooting at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, on July 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Thomas Pidcock of Britain competes during the men's Cross-Country of Cycling Mountain Bike at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Michael Jung of Germany, riding Chipmunk FRH, competes during the eventing individual jumping final of equestrian at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Versailles, France, July 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Christa Deguchi (in white) of Canada competes against Huh Mimi of South Korea during the judo women-57 kg final match of Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

Hidayat Heydarov of Azerbaijan reacts after the Men's 73kg final of Judo against Joan-Benjamin Gaba of France at Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Li An)

Horigome Yuto of Japan competes during the men's street final of skateboarding at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Nicolas Gestin of France competes during the men's canoe single final of canoe slalom at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Vaires-sur-Marne, France, on July 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Athletes of team Japan celebrate after the men's team final of artistic gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Summer McIntosh of Canada competes during the women's 400m individual medley final of swimming at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

David Popovici (C) of Romania competes during the men's 200m freestyle final of swimming at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Thomas Ceccon of Italy reacts after the men's 100m backstroke final of swimming at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Tatjana Smith of South Africa competes during the women's 100m breaststroke final of swimming at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Cheung Ka Long of China's Hong Kong celebrates scoring during the Men's Foil Individual Table of 16 of Fencing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

