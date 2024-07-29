Olympics | China's Yang Siqi through to surfing round of 16

July 29, 2024

TAHITI, July 28 (Xinhua) -- China's teenage surfer Yang Siqi achieved another breakthrough for Chinese surfing on Sunday, qualifying for the women's round of 16 at Paris 2024 here on Sunday.

After making China's Olympic surfing debut in round 1, Yang was patient in the repechage round, only making her first attempt almost 10 minutes into the heat.

Yang scored 8.67 points with two sets of maneuvers, which proved to be enough to beat the 4.50 points of her opponent Sol Aguirre of Peru, as neither completed a barrel, which the Olympic venue of Teahupo'o has been famous for.

Yang said she and her coach adjusted tactics after seeing the wave conditions ahead of the heat.

"There were few barrel waves today, so I just tried some maneuvers to score points and to put pressure on my opponents," Yang said after the heat.

Happy with her heat result, Yang added that she was looking forward to competing against other top surfers. "I just want to enjoy the competition and make the best of each round," she said.

