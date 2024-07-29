Chinese VP wishes Paris 2024 Olympics splendid, smooth

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, who is also Chinese President Xi Jinping's special representative to attend the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, meets with French President Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

PARIS, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Friday wished the Paris 2024 Olympic Games a splendid and smooth one, adding he was delighted to be invited to the opening ceremony of the Olympics.

Han, Chinese President Xi Jinping's special representative to attend the Olympics opening ceremony, made the remarks during his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace.

Conveying warm greetings from Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan to Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, Han noted that Xi's successful visit to France in May showcased the distinctiveness and high level of friendship between the two countries.

The visit was also of great significance to the steady development of China-Europe relations and world peace and stability, said Han.

Thanking Han for his participation in the opening ceremony as President Xi's special representative, Macron extended his warm regards to Xi and Peng.

Recalling his friendly talks with Xi in May this year, Macron said Xi's visit to France was very successful.

On Friday, Han also held talks with other foreign leaders, including Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto, Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh, President of the Libyan Presidency Council Mohammad Menfi, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, and Guinean Interim Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah.

