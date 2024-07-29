Olympics | China shock Fiji on Olympic rugby debut

Players of team China celebrate after the rugby sevens women's pool A match between China and Fiji at Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

PARIS, July 28 (Xinhua) -- China shocked the rugby world by thrashing Tokyo bronze medalists Fiji 40-12 in the women's sevens tournament at the Stade de France on Sunday.

Despite losing heavily to New Zealand in their first-ever match at the Olympics, China came out for their second match in Pool A against Fiji with a point to prove.

Unlike in the opening game, China started with impetus. Taking the ball deep into the Fiji 22, Wang Wanyu opened the scoring for China, scoring after a smart tap and go from five meters out.

Fiji responded with a great piece of skill as Ana Maria Naimasi broke through the Chinese flanks to run in a 50-meter try under the post. However, under pressure from the experienced opponents, China rose to the challenge. First, Yang Feifei broke through the Fijian wide defense to score, then Chen Yan Meiling went over.

The second half started the same with the momentum firmly with the Chinese. Chen Keyi scored inside the first minute of the half to extend the lead by a scarcely believable 19 points. While Fiji was able to cut the deficit a minute later, China hit back immediately through try scorer from the first game Liu Xiaoqian.

To make clear the spirit and will of the team, Liu was fed a high hospital pass and was smashed by the Fijian defense. Yet the quick thinking of the Chinese attack immediately fed Dou Xinrong to add the final try and the cherry on top of the famous win.

Speaking after the memorable win, kicker Gu Yaoyao struggled to hold back tears. "I am very happy and very excited right now, not because we won against a strong team, but because we did our best to showcase our own strengths. We cooperated very well, and there is no regret about this game, so we are happy for ourselves.

"After losing the first game (against New Zealand), it had some impact on our second game. But we reviewed the game, found our own problems, and the most important thing was to focus on the next game rather than dwell on the previous one," the Chinese No. 5 revealed.

Drawn in perhaps the most difficult group of the tournament, Gu described how the team spirit helped the team prepare mentally for the tournament. "After seeing the opponents in the same group, we also discussed and felt that with the Olympic champion and the Olympic bronze medalist in the group, this group is really tough. We will also face pressure and nervousness. But the coach and teammates provide psychological counseling to each other, helping us to let go of our burdens, play in our own style, and stay united."

With a deciding match for second place and a guaranteed spot in the quarterfinals against Canada, all of China's focus now shifts to Monday. "Our goal now is to advance from the group stage, focusing on each game and not thinking too far ahead," Gu said.

China's Olympic debut against pre-tournament favorites New Zealand did not go the same way, with China falling to a 43-5 loss. Defending champions New Zealand opened the scoring through Michaela Blyde, after slowly breaking down the tenacious Chinese defense. Blyde went over again 30 seconds later to take the score to 12-0 after breaking through the Chinese defense in midfield. It was Blyde again in the final minute of the first half to cap off a hat-trick after she once again used her strength to break the Chinese tackle to score in the corner. New Zealand went four tries up with Stacey Waaka in the final play of the first half. Blyde scored a fourth under the posts after the Chinese defense opened up for her to run through.

Despite struggling to regain possession from New Zealand, China was able to score their first-ever Olympic try after a kick over the top put China into New Zealand's half. A series of quick passes down the line put Liu Xiaoqian in the corner. Despite the try, New Zealand returned to their scoring ways, with Waaka and Sarah Hirini scoring two more before the final whistle.

"Our goal is to show the spirit of the Chinese women's rugby team to the whole world," China's first-ever try scorer Liu Xiaoqian said following China's debut on the global rugby stage. Despite her history-making try, Liu remained in the moment after her score. "Because we were down when I scored, I only thought about continuing the game quickly, but at that moment, I still felt the enthusiasm of the spectators."

New Zealand put themselves into the quarterfinals with their two wins on day one. In addition to their win against China, the Black Ferns made easy work of a strong Canadian team that secured a narrow 17-14 victory over Fiji earlier in the day.

Elsewhere on the first day of the women's tournament, the United States won both their games in Pool C, while France, fresh from their gold medal in the men's tournament, also went two for two against Japan and Brazil. France and the U.S. are set to face each other Monday to decide the winner of Pool C. Australia were the only team with a perfect record in Pool B, after they defeated South Africa and Britain.

