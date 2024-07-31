In pics: Shining moments on Paris 2024 Olympic Games Day 4

Xinhua) 08:13, July 31, 2024

Wang Chuqin (R)/Sun Yingsha of China celebrate winning the mixed doubles gold medal table tennis match between Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha of China and Ri Jong Sik/Kim Kum Yong of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

PARIS, July 30 (Xinhua) -- Explore our collection of photos of shining moments on Day 4 of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Yaylagul Ramazanova of Azerbaijan competes during the women's individual 1/16 elimination round of archery at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 30, 2024. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Chloe Jacquet of team France is pictured with her baby after the women's rugby sevens placing match 5-6 between team China and team France at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Team Italy celebrate after winning the women's epee team gold medal match of fencing between France and Italy at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)

Alberta Santuccio (R) of Italy competes during the women's epee team gold medal match of fencing between France and Italy at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Gold medalists team New Zealand (C), silver medalists team Canada (L) and bronze medalists team USA attend during the victory ceremony of the women's rugby sevens at Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Team New Zealand celebrate during the victory ceremony of the women's rugby sevens at Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Bronze medalist Clarisse Agbegnenou (L) of France make faces while holding the medal of gold medalist Andreja Leski during the victory ceremony of the judo women -63kg at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

Jim Colley/Shaun Connor of Australia compete during the Men's Skiff 49er Sailing events of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Marseille Marina in Marseille, France, July 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Simone Biles of the United States competes during the balance beam event of the artistic gymnastics women's team final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Hannah Roberts of the United States competes during the women's park qualification of Cycling BMX Freestyle at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on July 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Tuohetaerbieke Tanglatihan (L) of China competes against Cristian Javier Pinales of Dominican Republic during the men's 80kg preliminaries round of 16 of boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Leon Marchand of France competes during the Men's 200m Butterfly Heat of swimming at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Gabriel Medina of Brazil competes during the men's round 3 heat of surfing of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Teahupo'o, Tahiti, French Polynesia, on July 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

