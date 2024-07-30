Olympics | China's Sheng wins 2nd Olympic gold with men's 10m air rifle victory

Sheng Lihao of China reacts during the 10m air rifle men's final of shooting at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Chateauroux, France, on July 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

CHATEAUROUX, France, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese marksman Sheng Lihao claimed his second gold medal at the Paris Olympics when he triumphed in the men's 10m air rifle final on Monday.

The 19-year-old world record holder, who paired with Huang Yuting to win the 10m air rifle mixed team event on Saturday, set a new Olympic record with 252.2 points for his second title.

Sweden's Victor Lindgren, Croatia's Miran Maricic and India's Arjun Babuta battled fiercely for the silver medal, with Lindgren holding his nerve to finish second with 251.4 points. The bronze medal went to Maricic.

