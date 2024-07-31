Olympics | Deng Yawen confident of BMX Freestyle goal after great qualifying display

Xinhua) 09:46, July 31, 2024

PARIS, July 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese BMX rider Deng Yawen is optimistic about her chance of a gold medal in Wednesday's final of the women's BMX Freestyle event at the Paris Olympic Games.

Deng gave a masterly and brave display in Tuesday's qualifying session, finishing with an impressive 91.05 points to earn a score of 91.03 points.

That total was only beaten by five-time world champion Hannah Roberts, who finished top of qualification with 91.45 points, but with so little between the two riders, it's hard to say who is favorite.

Deng spoke to Xinhua after the event and explained she had not been phased by the difficult conditions with temperatures in the high 30's.

"I prepared for the event at my own pace and although it was really hot when I started my runs, I was able to focus on my display and considering the moves I had to make. The heat didn't affect me," she said.

"I chose the tricks that I was sure of to gain a good spot in the final," she said, hinting that she has other tricks up her sleeve for tomorrow.

"I've got a good confidence boost from that and as I do a lot of physical exercise, that helps me with my tricks," commented Deng, who is relaxed about the chance to go for gold.

"I will just compete as it's a normal competition and I think the result will be good as long as I enjoy myself and I execute all the tricks," she said, adding that the support from the packed stands.

"They really are like a rocket that fires me forwards," the Chinese rider smiled.

China's second rider in the tournament, Sun Jiaqi, also has a great chance of a medal after she finished qualifying in third place, with 87.83 points.

