Olympics | Chinese tech firms empower Paris Games with innovative technologies

09:27, July 31, 2024 By Yue Wenwan ( Xinhua

PARIS, July 30 (Xinhua) -- China is represented at the Paris Olympic Games not only by its athletes but also by cutting-edge technologies developed by Chinese companies. These innovations contribute to a more advanced sports event and shape the future of the Olympics.

Spectators watching the Paris Olympics on television or the internet might have already experienced a novel feature: athletes' exciting movements can be replayed from multiple angles and in slow motion, creating an immersive effect.

This is made possible by the AI-powered Cloud 3.0 and multi-camera replay systems developed by Alibaba, China's digital economy giant.

Alibaba Cloud of China and Olympic Broadcasting Service (OBS) last week launched the AI-fueled Cloud 3.0 for the Olympics, providing the Games with a robust digital infrastructure that enhances operational efficiency and ensures seamless connectivity.

Currently, two-thirds of booked remote services for Paris 2024 are using OBS Live Cloud. This marks the first time in history that live cloud has replaced satellite as the main method of remote distribution to Media Rights-Holders, a role satellite had held since the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

Footage is streamed to the cloud through multi-camera replay systems installed across 14 venues covering 21 sports and disciplines, including badminton, tennis, athletics, and basketball. There, Alibaba Cloud's AI-driven computing capabilities generate live spatial reconstruction and real-time 3D rendering before the highlights are replayed in the live broadcast. The entire process takes only seconds.

"With approximately half of the world's population watching the Games, technologies like Alibaba Cloud help us tell the stories of the best athletes in the world and bring the world together in more exciting and inspirational ways," said Yiannis Exarchos, OBS Chief Executive, during the launch ceremony.

Apart from Alibaba, Chinese dairy giant Mengniu is also among the International Olympic Committee's TOP partners.

Beyond partnerships, Chinese equipment and products are also prevalent inside and outside Paris Olympics venues.

Along the Seine, digital canvases made of giant LED screens have been deployed to live broadcast the opening ceremony and competitions, with some of the technologies provided by Chinese firms.

"We provide professional outdoor LED displays with wide viewing angles, which are the first in the industry to offer 10,000-nit brightness. They guarantee excellent color even in direct sunlight, and the brightness can be adjusted for softer light at night," said Li Zhi, vice president of Unilumin, an LED giant from Shenzhen.

Shanghai-based company Double Happiness is making its seventh appearance at the Olympics this summer, providing tables for the table tennis competition. These tables feature a three-dimensional design and chip lighting systems, as well as wider space in the bottom structure for wheelchair players competing in the Paralympics.

Another Chinese company, Taishan Sports provides equipment for wrestling, cycling, taekwondo, gymnastics, track and field competitions in Paris. Enlio, a sports supplier based in Hebei Province, offers the flooring for table tennis and 3x3 basketball venues.

"We upgraded the flooring rubber to meet the demands for low carbon, recyclability, and environmental protection set by the Organizing Committee of the Paris Olympics," said Liu Jiajia, head of Enlio's research department.

The growing influence of Chinese firms in international sports events aligns with the country's robust development in the manufacturing industry.

"As China becomes a standard-setter in smart manufacturing and 'made-in-China' continues to globalize, major sports events like the Olympics have become an international stage for advanced Chinese companies to go global," said He Wenyi, deputy director of the National Sports Industry Research Base at Peking University.

"It's predictable that more and more Chinese products and technology will invigorate international sports events, providing high-quality services to athletes and appealing to numerous younger audiences," said Zhang Biao, vice president of Wuhan Sports University.

