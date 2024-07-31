Olympics | China's Pan Zhanle qualifies fastest for men's 100m freestyle final

Xinhua) 09:51, July 31, 2024

PARIS, July 30 (Xinhua) -- China's Pan Zhanle won his semifinal and qualified fastest for the men's 100m freestyle final at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

Pan, the reigning world record holder, advanced to the final in 47.21 seconds, more than three tenths of a second ahead of Australia's Kyle Chalmers at La Defense Arena. Hungary's Nandor Nemeth was third fastest in 47.61.

Romania's David Popovici, who won gold in the men's 200m freestyle on Monday, qualified fifth fastest in 47.66.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)