Four-time Olympic barbell manufacturer from China gears up to show ‘Chinese strength’ in Paris

People's Daily Online) 10:33, August 02, 2024

As the events for weightlifting at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games approach, a technical team of Hebei Zhangkong Barbell Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (ZKC) is rehearsing daily, preparing to handle any unexpected situations that might arise during the competitions.

The company, based in Botou city, north China’s Hebei Province, has supplied weightlifting equipment to four consecutive Olympic Games since the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.

Founded in 1983 in a converted village house with second-hand equipment and just over 10 employees, ZKC initially produced barbells and other weightlifting accessories. By early 2000, their products were selling well across China.

In 2005, the company relocated to the urban area of Botou city, and then set up a research and development (R&D) team, investing at least 15 percent of its sales revenue in R&D annually.

“We aimed to go global and win higher recognition,” recalled Zhang Zhiguo, an executive of the company.

As it achieved continuous breakthroughs in raw materials, production processes and technologies, the company has evolved from a small rural workshop into an industry leader, even taking part in the drafting of national standards for weightlifting equipment.

"Entering the Olympics required International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) certification. We overcame numerous obstacles to achieve this breakthrough for Chinese enterprises," Zhang said. Taking it a step further, the company is now partners of the IWF.

With Paris 2024, ZKC becomes a four-time Olympic equipment supplier, following Beijing, Rio, and Tokyo. The company’s rising technological prowess has been key to its international recognition: for Rio, it developed a new pressing machine; for Tokyo, it improved rubber formulas and weight precision; for Paris, it innovated the assembly structure of weightlifting platform.

In early August, Zhang Yi, deputy general manager of the company, will lead a 17-person technical team to Paris.

“Our team includes both Olympic veterans and newcomers. We hope both our products and team will perform well, showcasing ‘Chinese strength’ in a unique way," he said.

