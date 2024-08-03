Olympics | China's Zheng/Huang win badminton mixed doubles gold at Paris Olympics

Xinhua) 09:46, August 03, 2024

Gold medalists Zheng Siwei (L)/Huang Yaqiong of China show their medals during the victory ceremony for the badminton mixed doubles at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

PARIS, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese duo Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong claimed the badminton mixed doubles gold medal at the Paris Olympics after beating South Korea's Kim Won-ho/Jeong Na-eun in the final on Friday.

Zheng and Huang, silver medalists at the Tokyo Olympics, secured China's 13th gold medal in Paris with a decisive 21-8, 21-11 victory, wrapping up the match in 41 minutes.

Entering the knockout stage as the top-ranked pair in their group, Zheng/Huang overcame Japan's Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino in the semifinal with scores of 21-14, 21-15.

"We have learned from our past Olympic experience and prepared meticulously for this cycle. This time, we not only worked hard but also worked smart," Zheng said, reflecting their victory.

In the bronze medal match earlier on Friday, Japan's Watanabe and Higashino edged out South Korea's Seo Seung-jae and Chae Yu-jung with a 21-13, 22-20 win.

Chinese women's doubles top seeds Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan overcame Malaysia's Tan Pearly and Thinaah Muralitharan in the semifinal, winning 21-12, 18-21, 21-15.

Fellow Chinese pair Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning defeated Japan's Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida in straight sets, 21-16, 21-19, setting the stage for an all-China final on Saturday.

In the men's doubles, Chinese duo Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang battled past Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik with a 2-1 victory, earning a spot in Sunday's final against the reigning champions, Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin of Chinese Taipei.

In the men's singles, Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn knocked out top seed Shi Yuqi of China in straight sets to advance to the semifinals. Joining him in the semifinals are Denmark's second seed Viktor Axelsen, Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia and India's Lakshya Sen.

Gold medalists Zheng Siwen (3rd L)/Huang Yaqiong of China, silver medalists Kim Won Ho (1st L)/Jeong Na Eun of South Korea and bronze medalists Watanabe Yuta (2nd R)/Higashino Arisa of Japan attend the victory ceremony for the badminton mixed doubles at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Zheng Siwei (R)/Huang Yaqiong of China compete during the mixed doubles gold medal match of badminton between Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of China and Kim Won Ho/Jeong Na Eun of South Korea at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Gold medalists Zheng Siwen (R)/Huang Yaqiong of China pose for a selfie during the victory ceremony for the badminton mixed doubles at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)

Gold medalists Zheng Siwen (L)/Huang Yaqiong of China step onto the podium during the victory ceremony for the badminton mixed doubles at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)

