Olympics | 3X3 basketball: China suffer consecutive defeats

Xinhua) 11:17, August 03, 2024

Wang Lili (R) of China takes a shot during the 3x3 basketball women's pool round game between China and Azerbaijan at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

PARIS, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- China suffered consecutive defeats to Germany and Azerbaijan in the women's 3X3 basketball at the Paris Olympic Games on Friday.

Even though the team's brain Wang Lili only went one from eight attempts, the other three paint-dominators took control of the opening stage of the game against Germany.

Led by Marie Reichert, top-scorer with seven points in the game, the Germans quickly turned the tide and sealed the 18-15 win. It was worth noticing that Germany grabbed five offensive rebounds and only had three turnovers in the match.

Against Azerbaijan, China was leading the game for the most time, but Azerbaijan managed to cut the deficit of six points with two and a half minutes on the clock. After Wang missed a free throw, a buzzer-beater two-pointer from Tiffany Hayes leveled the game at 19-19, forcing an overtime. Alexandra Mollenhauer's cold-blooded shot behind the arc secured Azerbaijan's miraculous comeback victory.

China will take on the United States on Saturday in their last pool round game.

After matchday 3, Germany now sits on the top of pool round with five wins and one loss, following by Spain, Australia, the United States, Canada, Azerbaijan, China and France.

In the men's category, Olympic debutant the United States, with key player Jimmer Fredette sitting out due to a leg injury, rallied past host France 21-19.

China lost to Lithuania 21-16 in the morning session, and was then defeated by the United States 21-17 in the last game on Friday.

On the men's ranking, Lativa stay on the top, following by Serbia, the Netherlands, Lithuania, France, Poland and China.

The last round of the men's pool round will be played on Sunday.

Zhang Zhiting (R) of China competes during the 3x3 basketball women's pool round game between China and Azerbaijan at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Wan Jiyuan (R) of China attempts a layup during the 3x3 basketball women's pool round game between China and Azerbaijan at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Katherine Plouffe (1st L) of Canada dribbles during the 3x3 basketball women's pool round game between Canada and the United States at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)

Tiffany Hayes (L) of Azerbaijan attempts a layup during the 3x3 basketball women's pool round game between China and Azerbaijan at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Players of Azerbaijan celebrate victory after the 3x3 basketball women's pool round game between China and Azerbaijan at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

