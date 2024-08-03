Olympics | China vying for 'moral gold' at Paris Games: Wang

August 03, 2024

PARIS, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- China is competing for the "moral gold medal" at the Paris Olympics amid hypocrisy and unfair reporting from western media, Chinese swimmer Wang Shun said on Friday.

The comments follow accusations of cover-ups in recent contamination cases involving Chinese athletes.

In a press conference after his bronze medal in the men's 200m individual medley on Friday, Wang said Chinese swimmers could hold their heads high as they deal with intense scrutiny.

"The Chinese swimmers are fighting for the medals, not only the medals from the pool, but also the moral gold medal," said Wang, the Olympic champion of the event three years ago in Tokyo.

"I had 28 doping tests since this May, nearly twice a week. I had 11 tests since July 5. The results can prove everything. You can see the numbers."

The 30-year-old said he was satisfied with his performance in Friday's final, which was won by France's Leon Marchand.

"I'm very happy. This is what I get after doing my best. I was very excited, and then I calmed down," he said. "My aim was the gold medal. I didn't get it, but I enjoyed it and did my best."

