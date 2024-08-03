Olympics | Swimming: Marchand wins fourth gold as Australia adds to medal haul

Xinhua) 10:59, August 03, 2024

Leon Marchand of France competes during the men's 200m individual medley final of swimming at Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

PARIS, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- Local hero Leon Marchand capped a stunning run at the Paris Olympics as Australia extended its gold medal haul on Friday's seventh night of swimming at the Paris Olympics.

The 22-year-old Frenchman appeared to feed off the energy of around 17,000 fans at La Defense Arena, clinching his fourth gold medal of the Games by winning the men's 200m individual medley final.

Marchand set a new Olympic record of one minute, 54.06 to finish more than a second ahead of Britain's Duncan Scott, who took silver. Wang Shun of China claimed bronze, almost two seconds off the winning pace.

Marchand is the first Frenchman to collect four individual gold medals at a single summer or winter Olympic Games, having also triumphed in the 200m butterfly, 200m breaststroke and 400m individual medley here.

And he is just the fourth swimmer in history to achieve the feat, joining Michael Phelps (2004, 2008), Mark Spitz (1972) and Kristin Otto (1988).

"Winning four [gold] medals in five days, I don't know what to say," Marchand said. "After the semifinals on Thursday night I was really tired, but it was a great race. I'm so happy."

His time in Friday's final eclipsed the previous Olympic record of 1:54.23 set by Phelps at Beijing 2008.

"You never forget a moment like that," Marchand said. "It was incredible, it was magical."

Earlier, Australian veteran Cameron McEvoy secured his first Olympic gold medal by winning the men's 50m freestyle final.

The 30-year-old touched the wall in 21.25 seconds, just 0.05 seconds ahead of Britain's Benjamin Proud, who pocketed silver.

Tokyo 2020 silver medalist and London 2012 champion Florent Manaudou of France took bronze in 21.56 seconds. Defending Olympic champion Caeleb Dressel finished sixth.

The result made McEvoy the first Australian man to conquer the Olympic 50m crown.

"Just literally pure joy. It's amazing to win but that entire 21.25 seconds was bliss," said McEvoy, who is competing in his fourth Olympics.

"The way the stroke moved in the water - I never thought I'd be able to experience that, the joy of the movement, let alone getting a gold medal with it. It's unreal."

In the night's only other medal race, Australian world record holder and defending champion Kaylee McKeown bagged her fifth Olympic gold by winning the women's 200m backstroke final.

McKeown produced a stunning burst of speed in the final 50 meters to finish in an Olympic record time of 2 minutes, 3.73 seconds, more than half a second ahead of American Regan Smith, who grabbed silver.

Canadian Kylie Masse claimed bronze, 1.84 seconds behind McKeown.

"Not in a million years did I imagine this," McKeown said. "I couldn't ask for much more, to be honest with you."

Bronze medalist Wang Shun of China poses during the victory ceremony for the men's 200m individual medley of swimming at Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Gold medalist Cameron McEvoy of Australia celebrates after the victory ceremony for the men's 50m freestyle of swimming at Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, on Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

