Hollywood star Tom Cruise films stunt-filled sequence for Paris 2024 closing ceremony

Xinhua) 14:19, August 03, 2024

PARIS, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- Hollywood star Tom Cruise will perform a series of stunts in a video sequence to be aired during the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games on August 11th.

Cruise's appearance comes as part of a section which sees the Olympic Flag transferred from Paris to the 2028 host city, Los Angeles.

According to reports, the 62-year-old, who has been watching events at the ongoing Games, has recorded footage, which sees him ride through Paris on a motorbike, rappel down the side of the Stade de France and then parachute out of an aircraft to land close to the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles.

The actor then passes the flag to an athlete at the start of a relay around the city.

Cruise has recently been filming the latest edition of his 'Mission Impossible' film franchise in Paris and used that to fool people he was shooting for the movie, when in fact it was for the closing ceremony.

The Guardian newspaper reports Cruise, who last week inducted as a Knight of the Legion of Honneur by French culture minister Rachida Dati, approached the IOC with the idea for what promises to be a thrilling sequence.

