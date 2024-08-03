Olympics | Commentary: Double standards in media reporting at Paris 2024

PARIS, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- The New York Times reported on Tuesday two Chinese swimmers tested positive for metandienone, a banned steroid, in 2022, but had their provisional suspensions lifted.

The Chinese Anti-Doping Agency (CHINADA) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) have both provided comprehensive explanations that legitimize their handling of these cases.

The CHINADA acted swiftly by provisionally suspending the athletes pending thorough investigation, which concluded in late 2023. The probe found that the positive results were a consequence of the inadvertent ingestion of tainted food, clearing the athletes of any wrongdoing.

The World Anti-Doping Agency corroborated CHINADA's findings, stating that multiple tests and extensive investigation, including the analysis of food samples and nutritional supplements, supported the conclusion that meat contamination had caused the positive tests.

The allegations against CHINADA reflect a deeper issue of bias and double standards in the portrayal of doping cases involving athletes from different countries.

The CHINADA is justified in defending its actions and integrity against allegations of cover-ups. The agency emphasized that meat contamination with prohibited substances is a global phenomenon, noting that many similar cases have occurred elsewhere.

Conversely, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) recently exonerated American track and field athlete Erriyon Knighton, who tested positive for the potent anabolic agent trenbolone. USADA attributed the result to meat contamination, allowing Knighton to compete in the Paris Olympics without suspension.

This decision has drawn criticism for apparent double standards, as trenbolone is not frequently found as a contaminant, and similar cases have typically resulted in four-year suspensions. WADA is currently re-examining Knighton's case and considering an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

CHINADA's handling of doping cases stands in sharp contrast to USADA's leniency towards American athletes. This discrepancy raises questions about fairness and the integrity of anti-doping enforcement.

The Chinese swimming team, among the most tested ahead of the Paris Olympics, has undergone rigorous scrutiny.

According to World Aquatics, swimming's global governing body, Chinese swimmers were tested on average 21 times from January 1 to the start of the Games. In comparison, Australian and American swimmers were tested only four and six times on average, respectively.

Despite the extensive testing and media scrutiny, Chinese athletes remain resilient. Pan Zhanle, who won gold and set a new world record in the 100m freestyle at the Paris La Defense Arena on Wednesday, acknowledged the rigorous testing regime but maintained a positive outlook. "All of the tests have not affected me much and I'm not annoyed by it. It's a part of the rules," the 19-year-old said.

As the Paris 2024 Games approach their midway point, it is an appropriate time to reflect on the importance of "fair play" with an unbiased approach to anti-doping enforcement and media reporting. The equal treatment of all athletes is paramount to the integrity of sports at these Olympics and beyond.

