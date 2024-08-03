Olympics | Pau Gasol sympathizes with Chinese swimmers, urges respect for WADA

Xinhua) 16:01, August 03, 2024

PARIS, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- Pau Gasol, member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Athletes' Commission, on Friday has expressed his "unfortunate" feeling over the frequent doping tests that Chinese swimmers have been subjected to, calling for respecting the authority of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and its testing system.

"There was absolutely nothing found [in tests], and I am not sure whether the measure [of testing Chinese swimmers twice or three times than others] is right or not," Gasol said during a press conference at the Paris Olympics.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and some foreign media outlets have published numerous politically motivated false reports since April, regarding a food contamination incident affecting 23 Chinese swimmers in 2021.

These reports have been criticized as attempting to undermine WADA's testing system, and recently, The New York Times has once again stirred public discontent towards Chinese athletes by misrepresenting the 2022 positive test for clenbuterol involving Chinese athletes.

Gasol remarked that the American media's reports were "controversial," and he urged people to trust the world's anti-doping governing body.

"In my perspective, we are trying to make sure that everyone understands the work of WADA and respects it and understands their process, trusting on their ability to keep our sports clean," Gasol stated.

The erroneous reports by media outlets have created significant pressures for the Chinese swimming team competing in Paris.

Anti-doping organizations had tested each Chinese swimmer an average of 21 times since January 1. The number was significantly higher compared to the average of six times for American and four times for Australian swimmers, World Aquatics revealed on July 23.

Gasol, who represented the Spanish men's basketball team in five Olympics from Athens 2004 to Tokyo 2020, expressed sympathy for the situation of Chinese swimmers and praised their cooperation with the doping tests.

"Multiple times in early of the day and night, it's not easy for the athletes, especially because it disrupts rest, training, and other schedules," he said.

"As an athlete, I appreciate the cooperation of the Chinese swimmers in this case." Gasol noted, adding "hopefully this will not happen more often to any other athletes from any countries."

