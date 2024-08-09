IOC to ensure "good and robust" global anti-doping system amid USADA concerns

Xinhua) 10:02, August 09, 2024

PARSI, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is collaborating closely with all relevant stakeholders to ensure a "good and robust" global anti-doping system, according to IOC spokesman Mark Adams.

Adams made these remarks on Thursday at a daily IOC daily briefing at Paris 2024, addressing questions from journalists in the wake of a recent scandal involving the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

The scandal was exposed by a statement issued by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Wednesday, which revealed that USADA had allowed U.S. athletes who had violated anti-doping rules to compete without disclosing their violations or imposing any sanctions.

"Obviously, we're working with all of our stakeholders and continue to work with all our stakeholders to ensure we have a good and robust world anti-doping system," said Adams.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)