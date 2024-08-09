Paris 2024: women's 3m springboard semifinal of diving
Julia Vincent of South Africa competes during the women's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Saskia Oettinghaus of Germany competes during the women's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Maddison Keeney of Australia competes during the women's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Chen Yiwen of China competes during the women's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Emilia Nilsson Garip of Sweden competes during the women's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Nur Dhabitah Sabri of Malaysia competes during the women's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
