Olympics | China's Luo sets 3 Olympic records to win women's 59kg gold (updated)

Xinhua) 10:33, August 09, 2024

PARIS, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's Luo Shifang claimed the women's 59kg weightlifting gold medal at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

Luo, who is making her Olympic debut in Paris, lifted 107kg in the snatch and 134kg in the clean and jerk to go with a winning total of 241kg, setting three new Olympic records.

Except for giving up the last lift in the clean and jerk after securing the title, the 23-year-old successfully lifted every attempt.

"This is my first Olympic Games and my team has been very good to me. They provided me with a really good environment, and I didn't feel too much pressure," said Luo.

"My goal was to compete for the gold medal, so I didn't think too much about the record," added the world record holder for total.

It marks the third gold medal for China's weightlifting team at Paris 2024, following Li Fabin in the men's 61kg division and Hou Zhihui in the women's 49kg.

Canada's Maude Charron bagged the silver medal with 236kg, and Tokyo 2020 champion Kuo Hsing-Chun of Chinese Taipei took bronze with 235kg.

The Olympic weightlifting event, which includes 120 athletes, runs from August 7 to 11 at the South Paris Arena.

