Paris 2024: men's 4X100m relay round 1 of Athletics

Xinhua) 10:59, August 09, 2024

Chen Jiapeng, Xie Zhenya, Deng Zhijian and Yan Haibin (R to L) of team China take a group photo after the men's 4X100m relay round 1 of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Chen Jiapeng of team China competes during the men's 4X100m relay round 1 of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Chen Jiapeng (1st R) of team China competes during the men's 4X100m relay round 1 of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Xie Zhenye (L) and Deng Zhijian of team China compete during the men's 4X100m relay round 1 of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Xie Zhenye of team China reacts before the men's 4X100m relay round 1 of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Xie Zhenye of team China reacts before the men's 4X100m relay round 1 of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Chen Jiapeng, Xie Zhenya, Deng Zhijian and Yan Haibin (R to L) of team China react after the men's 4X100m relay round 1 of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Xie Zhenye of team China reacts before the men's 4X100m relay round 1 of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Yan Haibin (R) and Xie Zhenye of team China compete during the men's 4X100m relay round 1 of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Deng Zhijian of team China reacts after the men's 4X100m relay round 1 of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Courtney Lindsey (1st R) of team USA competes during the men's 4X100m relay round 1 of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Xie Zhenye (L) and Deng Zhijian of team China compete during the men's 4X100m relay round 1 of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Athletes compete during the men's 4X100m relay round 1 of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Athletes compete during the men's 4X100m relay round 1 of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Yan Haibin (L) and Chen Jiapeng of team China react after the men's 4X100m relay round 1 of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Chen Jiapeng (R) of team China, Pablo Mateo (L) of team France and Andre de Grasse of team Canada compete during the men's 4X100m relay round 1 of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Chen Jiapeng, Xie Zhenya, Deng Zhijian and Yan Haibin (L to R) of team China react after the men's 4X100m relay round 1 of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Chen Jiapeng (R) of team China reacts after the men's 4X100m relay round 1 of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Courtney Lindsey (front, 4th L) of team USA competes during the men's 4X100M relay round 1 of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Chen Jiapeng of team China competes during the men's 4X100m relay round 1 of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Chen Jiapeng (1st R) of team China crosses the finish line during the men's 4X100m relay round 1 of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Athletes compete during the women's 4X100m relay round 1 of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Yan Haibin (front R) of team China competes during the men's 4X100m relay round 1 of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Xie Zhenye (4th L back) and Deng Zhijian (3rd R back) of team China compete during the men's 4X100m relay round 1 of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Xie Zhenye of team China reacts after the men's 4X100m relay round 1 of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Chen Jiapeng of team China reacts before the men's 4X100m relay round 1 of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Deng Zhijian of team China reacts before the men's 4X100m relay round 1 of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Chen Jiapeng of team China reacts before the men's 4X100m relay round 1 of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Xie Zhenye (R) of team China reacts after the men's 4X100m relay round 1 of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Chen Jiapeng (L front) and Yan Haibin (R front) of team China compete during the men's 4X100m relay round 1 of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Chen Jiapeng and Yan Haibin (7th R) of team China compete during the men's 4X100m relay round 1 of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Deng Zhijian of team China competes during the men's 4X100m relay round 1 of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

