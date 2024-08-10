Olympics | From in the shadows to under spotlight: Chinese boxer Chang Yuan's journey to Olympic glory

August 10, 2024

Chang Yuan (in red) of China is announced the winner of the women's boxing 54kg final against Hatice Akbas of Türkiye at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

At Paris 2024, the 27-year-old Chang Yuan realized her dream to become the first Chinese female boxer to claim Olympic champion after years of perseverance.

PARIS, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- As Chang Yuan stepped down from the boxing ring, her long hair tied in a ponytail swaying gently as she spoke with soft and sweet voice, and when she smiled, her eyes curved like crescents. It is hard to associate her with the poker-faced boxer unleashing a storm of punches that secured China's first-ever Olympic gold in women's boxing.

On Thursday night, the atmosphere was electric at Roland Garros as Chang stepped into the ring in the Paris Olympics women's 54kg final. Although seven centimeters shorter than her opponent, Turkiye's rising star Hatice Akbas, Chang kept the bout under control with agility and decisive strikes. In the final 20 seconds of the first round, Chang cornered Akbas with a relentless barrage, claiming an early victory in the round.

In the second round, Chang dominated the center of the ring, skillfully blocking her opponent's attempts to escape. As the third round began, Chang's fists flew with even greater ferocity, leaving Akbas struggling to keep up. When the final bell rang, there was no doubt who had won.

Chang Yuan (in red) of China competes during the final. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

For the 27-year-old Chang, this victory was more than just a medal - it was the culmination of years of perseverance and unfulfilled dreams.

At Tokyo 2020, she had walked away with disappointment in the second round. This time, when the referee announced her as the winner, she jumped into the air, fists raised in triumph, before rushing to embrace her coach, who lifted her high above the ring in celebration.

As the Chinese flag rose and the national anthem resonated through the arena, tears welled up in Chang's eyes. This was a moment 12 years in the making for Team China after women's boxing was first introduced at the 2012 London Olympics. And For Chang, it was the realization of a 15-year dream.

"From the regret in Tokyo to winning China's first women's boxing gold, I'm overwhelmed with excitement," Chang said later. "Tennis player Zheng Qinwen made history and had our flag raising at Roland Garros, and now I've done the same. I'm so proud of myself."

Chang Yuan of China arrives at the final. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Chang's path to the top was anything but straightforward. Growing up in a martial arts family - her grandfather and father both practiced martial arts - Chang was naturally drawn to the sport. She started with martial arts and later switched to taekwondo. Then, in 2009, when her home province of Hebei formed a women's boxing team in preparation for the London Olympics, she was intrigued. "I thought the boxers looked so cool," she recalled, and decided to make the switch.

To outsiders, boxing might seem brutal, but to Chang, it's a game of strategy and intellect. "In this game, I have to hit my opponent while avoiding being hit. It looks intense, but it's really a battle of wits and speed," she explained.

Chang's fierce and fearless style quickly brought her success. She won gold at the Nanjing Youth Olympics and the Jakarta Asian Games in 2018, but over time, she realized that raw aggression was not enough.

"Being too confident and aggressive can backfire. After my loss in Tokyo, I learned to control my emotions and mindset better. This win in Paris might help me see that there's still more I need to change about myself," she said, reflecting on her journey.

Gold medalist Chang Yuan of China celebrates during the ceremony after the final. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

With her Olympic gold, Chang has made history, but she is quick to share the credit. "I want to dedicate this medal to my parents, my team, the national squad, the Hebei team, and everyone who supports Chinese boxing," she said with emotion.

For Chang, the past three years of grueling training - days that felt like "peeling a layer off my skin" - are now a distant memory. This victory has given her great strength. "I hope I can stand on the Olympic boxing ring again," she said.

Chang's triumph in Paris is not just a personal victory; it will be a beacon of hope for the future of Chinese women's boxing. It is a story of perseverance, resilience, and the power of dreams - an inspiration for generations to come.

