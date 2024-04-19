Xi'an Diving World Cup welcomes athletes with Tang etiquette culture

XI'AN, China, April 18 (Xinhua) -- "Drop the drawbridge. Open the City Gate. Welcome the distinguished guests!" As the ancient City Wall gates slowly opened, divers and officials for the 2024 Diving World Cup Super Final embarked on their special journey and experienced Tang Dynasty etiquette culture in Xi'an.

A total of 85 elite divers from 15 teams around the world will compete in the World Cup Super Final during April 19-21, following previous stops in Montreal, Canada and Berlin, Germany.

Participants here enjoyed the Chang'an Impression Tang Dynasty Grand Welcome Ceremony, the first live performance showcasing Tang etiquette culture in China. This state guest performance represents the cultural etiquette image of the ancient city of Xi'an.

Walking through the South Gate, Jaxon Bowshire of Australia discovered that the Grand Welcome Ceremony has become a platform to display Chinese traditional and Xi'an regional culture. The performance highlighted Chinese traditional props, clothing, music, dance, and architecture to reproduce the splendor of the Tang style.

"I just learned that the special entry custom from the South Gate has always been famous for ancient Chinese royal welcome etiquette worldwide. I am walking the same way as ancient royalty," Bowshire said.

"Very impressive and a great show! The music, dancing, view, and the cultural ideas presented in the show were brilliant. The story was beautiful, the city is beautiful, and the architecture showcased the contrast between history and modernity," Bowshire added.

"I did not expect to experience this kind of Welcome Ceremony, which was held only for top officials in ancient times. It is a perfect way to learn the local culture and relax before the big competition. I think I am in shape for the Super Final," said Rikuto Tamai from Japan.

Even the host divers were impressed by the ceremony and performance. "I have never seen anything like this before. I cannot express my excitement in words," Chinese Olympic champion Quan Hongchan said.

The Diving World Cup concludes with the highly anticipated Super Final in Xi'an, China. Serving as the opener for the 2023 season, Xi'an earned acclaim for its flawless event execution and vibrant stadium turnout.

The city's cultural offerings provided an enriching experience for athletes, blending seamlessly with its status as the capital city of Shaanxi Province and the eastern end of the Silk Road. Notably, Xi'an is a hub for China's dominant diving team and has previously hosted three Diving Grand Prix events.

