China's Lian Junjie and Yang Hao win men's synchro 10m platform at Paris Olympics

Xinhua) 09:19, July 30, 2024

Lian Junjie (R)/Yang Hao of China compete during the men's synchronised 10m platform final of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint Denis, near Paris, France, on July 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

PARIS, July 29 (Xinhua) -- China's Lian Junjie and Yang Hao claimed the men's synchronized 10m platform diving title at the Paris Olympics on Monday.

Lian and Yang, three-time world championship winners in this event, are competing in their first Olympic Games. They lived up to expectations by scoring a total of 490.35 points from six rounds in the final.

The Chinese diving "Dream Team" bagged seven out of eight gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, only missing out on the men's synchronized 10m platform, which was won by Britain's Tom Daley and Matty Lee.

Referee Guo Jingjing (R) is seen before the men's synchronised 10m platform final of diving at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Saint Denis, near Paris, France, on July 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

